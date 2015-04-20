April 20 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* To acquire BASE Company for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) from Koninklijke KPN N.V.

* Telenet to make expenditures of about 240 million euros, including targeted investments in BASE Company's mobile network and integration costs

* Transaction is subject to approval from relevant competition authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)