BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
April 20 Mar City Plc
* Statement re. Suspension
* Had its shares suspended pending appointment of a new nominated adviser ('nomad') to company
* Has already commenced talks to appoint a new nomad in due course
* Well under way with process of appointing a new finance director and non-executive roles including replacement to non-executive chairman, Hamilton Anstead,
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.