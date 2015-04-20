BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
April 20 St. Modwen Properties Plc
* Appoints rob hudson as group finance director
* Joins st. Modwen from british land plc, where he has been group financial controller since october 2011.
* Hudson joins st. Modwen from british land plc, where he has been group financial controller since october 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.