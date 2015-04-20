PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
April 20 Evraz
* Evraz Q1 2015 production report
* Consolidated crude steel output was stable at 3.9 million tonnes per quarter with Russian steel mills running at full capacity
* Production of steel products, net of re-rolled volumes, was unchanged at 3.7 million
* 5 pct higher production of semi-finished products for export supported by Evraz's low cost position and devaluation of Russian rouble and Ukrainian Hryvnia
* 7 pct growth in production of railway products in Russia and North America due to increased orders from Evraz's key customers
* Share of finished steel products within consolidated volumes went down to 61 pct in Q1 2015 from 63 pct in Q4 2014
* Q2 2015, steel production is expected to decrease compared to Q1 2015 as a result of total 24-day scheduled maintenance works at Evraz NTMK's blast furnaces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
