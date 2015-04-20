BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou posts FY net profit of RMB 4 bln
* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion
April 20 Bank Uralsib :
* Dismisses Ilkka Seppo Salonen from chairman of management board post as of April 17
* Says appoints Ayrat Gaskarov acting chairman of management board as of April 18 Source text - bit.ly/1D4FbDh
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015