BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
* To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors
April 20 ZetaDisplay AB :
* ZetaDisplay: Marketmedia has signed a nationwide Digital Signage contract with alcohol company Alko Oy in Finland
Source text for Eikon:
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc.