BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
April 20 Axia Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Signs bilateral financing agreement with Bankinter for 24.1 million euros ($25.9 million) for five years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: