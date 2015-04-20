April 20 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Opinion on Bidvest offer, posting of response circular and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Independent expert is of opinion that terms and conditions of bidvest offer are fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders

* PIC, South Africa's largest investment institution and a significant shareholder in Adcock, has already indicated that it will not be accepting Bidvest offer

* Is of unanimous view that Bidvest offer is fair and reasonable to Adcock shareholders

* Directors of Joffe and Morar, have both indicated that they will not be selling their Adcock shares in terms of Bidvest offer.