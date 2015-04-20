BRIEF-Mesoblast raises US$40 million
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Karolinska Development Ab
* Aprea presents preliminary clinical phase ib/ii results in ovarian cancer at aacr with apr-246 - a novel candidate drug that restores mutant p53 protein into its wild-type function
* The data presented indicate that APR-246 can be combined with standard chemotherapy, that preliminary efficacy data indicate that the combination regimen has activity in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, and that no new safety concerns have emerged in the first treatment cohort Further company coverage:
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.