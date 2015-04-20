BRIEF-Livehire to raise $12.5m via a placement
* To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Artnews SA :
* To issue no less 120 and no more than 200 series A4 bonds of total nominal value of no more than 2 million zlotys ($537,100) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To raise $12.5m via a placement of 28.5m ordinary shares at $0.44 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: