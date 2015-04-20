April 20 Euronext:

* As of April 21 Befimmo will list 450 bonds with a total nominal amount of 45 million euros, they will be listed on Alternext Brussels

* The issue price of these bonds is 100% with an interest rate of Euribor 3m + 1.35 percent

* Maturity date for bonds is April 21, 2022

