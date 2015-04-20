BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
April 20 Euronext:
* As of April 21 Befimmo will list 450 bonds with a total nominal amount of 45 million euros, they will be listed on Alternext Brussels
* The issue price of these bonds is 100% with an interest rate of Euribor 3m + 1.35 percent
* Maturity date for bonds is April 21, 2022
