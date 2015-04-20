BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
April 20 Randgold Resources Ltd
* Production and cost for q1 of 2015 were likely to be within guidance at kibali -CEO
* Government has recommitted itself to negotiation over draft submitted to parliament -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.