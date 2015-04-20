April 20 NunaMinerals A/S :

* Decided to file for bankruptcy as it has not been possible to find a solution to save company

* Is not able to meet its payment obligations as they fall due and company is therefore deemed to be insolvent

* Says the Board of Directors sees no other alternative than to file for bankruptcy at the Court of Greenland and will file such petition for bankruptcy as soon as possible

