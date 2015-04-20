April 20 Weifa ASA :

* Updates on separation of consumer health and B2B operations through a sale of its B2B business and tablet production (B2B Assets) to the newly established company Vistin Pharma AS

* Business sale is expected to be completed on or about June 1, 2015

* Vistin Pharma will conduct an equity issue of about 170 million Norwegian crowns ($21.65 million), which will result in net proceeds of about 162 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8507 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)