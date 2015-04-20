UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 20 Petrofac Ltd :
* Update on Laggan-Tormore project
* Completed a full re-assessment of schedule and cost-to-complete estimate for Laggan-Tormore project
* During late March and early April, activity on Laggan-Tormore site has ramped up substantially
* Now expect to recognise a further pretax loss on project of around 130 million stg ($195 million at current exchange rates) in 2015
* Anticipate that construction activity on site will be substantially complete by mid-June
* Still anticipate project completion in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.