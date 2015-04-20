April 20 Petrofac Ltd :

* Update on Laggan-Tormore project

* Completed a full re-assessment of schedule and cost-to-complete estimate for Laggan-Tormore project

* During late March and early April, activity on Laggan-Tormore site has ramped up substantially

* Now expect to recognise a further pretax loss on project of around 130 million stg ($195 million at current exchange rates) in 2015

* Anticipate that construction activity on site will be substantially complete by mid-June

