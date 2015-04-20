BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
April 20 Kibo Mining Plc
* Has now signed a joint development agreement ("JDA") in respect of rukwa coal to power project ("RCPP")
* Development partner confirmed as SEPCO III of Qingdao, China
* SEPCO III to contribute up to $3 million towards completing remaining definitive feasibility study work by October 2015
* Construction work expected to commence in quarter 2 of 2016, with completion and first power delivered into grid, expected by quarter 1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.