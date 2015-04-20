April 20 Kibo Mining Plc

* Has now signed a joint development agreement ("JDA") in respect of rukwa coal to power project ("RCPP")

* Development partner confirmed as SEPCO III of Qingdao, China

* SEPCO III to contribute up to $3 million towards completing remaining definitive feasibility study work by October 2015

* Construction work expected to commence in quarter 2 of 2016, with completion and first power delivered into grid, expected by quarter 1 2019