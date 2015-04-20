April 20 Kenmare Resources Plc :

* Temporarily repatriated South African members of its workforce at Moma mine

* Governments of Mozambique and South Africa are working to settle unrest

* Expects operation to continue without significant disruption if situation can be resolved in near futur

