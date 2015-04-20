April 20 Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* Operating income increased by 30 percent to SEK 225 million (SEK 173m), compared to mean average forecast 219 mln in Reuters poll

* Avanza bank Q1 profit after tax increased by 52 (44 %) per cent to sek 99 million

* Says expects a cost increase rate of 8-10 per cent for the full year, compared with the previously announced 6-8 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: