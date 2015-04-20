UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Ellen AB :
* Says sales revenues during Q1 2015 increased by 54 percent compared with Q1 2014
* Q1 sales revenue 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($567,261) versus 3.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6380 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.