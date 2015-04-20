April 20 Equitier SA :

* Registers a wholly owned unit, Debt One SA, with 200,000 series A shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty each

* Debt One operates on the loan market and specialises in debt collection

* The unit has already signed two framework agreements for 1 million zlotys ($268,100) and 321,000 zlotys liability portfolios Source text for Eikon: More on the setting up new unit here:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7302 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)