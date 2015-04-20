April 20 Adcorp Holdings Ltd

* jse: adr - acquisition announcement

* Ntered into an agreement with Christopher Robert Hicks and C&B Hicks nominees proprietary limited

* Initial payment of A$20.4 million when conditions precedent have been fulfilled

* Effective date of acquisition will be day after conditions precedent have been fulfilled

* Total purchase consideration is estimated at A$30 million

* Acquisition is earnings enhancing to Adcorp given 100 pct debt funding being utilised