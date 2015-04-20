April 20 F24 AG :

* FY revenue up 11 percent at 6.23 million euros ($7 million)

* FY net profit down 46 percent at 336,000 euros

* In order to strengthen the capital base, proposes not to pay dividend

* Sees in FY 2015 growth of 13 percent to 15 percent, increased pre-tax profit, EBITDA margin of about 15 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)