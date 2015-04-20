April 20 InXL Innovation AB :

* Proposes Per Wargéus to be Chairman of the Board

* Proposes company's name to be changed to Avensia AB (publ)

* Porposes AGM to approve capital increase of maximum 400,000 Swedish crowns ($46,213) through private placement of maximum 2,666,667 shares directed towards Jörgen Bertilsson and Johan Liljeros, where each will receive InXL shares in proportion to their holding in Avensia AB

* Says issue is to enable absorption of Avensia as InXL's wholly-owned subsidiary

