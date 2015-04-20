UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 WMF AG :
* Increased its FY turnover by 3 percent to 1024.3 million euros ($1 billion) when adjusted for sale of electronics brand princess in 2013
* FY operating profit (EBIT) rises significantly (+18 percent) to 55.9 million euros (2013: 47.4 million euros)
* Expects positive developments to continue in current business year Source text - bit.ly/1yJRFoz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.