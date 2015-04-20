MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Mobistar Sa :
* Mobistar's reaction to the announcement of Telenet's decision to purchase Base Company
* Purchase in no way alters Mobistar's strategy and confirms relevance of its ambition to become a convergent operator
* Expects them to thoroughly analyse consequences of purchase in interest of Belgian consumers, for both landline and mobile telephone services
* MVNO contract that currently links Mobistar and Telenet runs until 2017
* Acquisition paves way for consolidation of Belgian market, where Mobistar intends to play a central role Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.