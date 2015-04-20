April 20 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd

* HEPS for 6 months ended Feb 28 will be between 10.35 cents and 11.09 cents per share

* Basic earnings per share for 6 month period ended 28 Feb 2015 will be between 8.02 cents to 8.76 cents per share compared to 3.72 cents in prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: