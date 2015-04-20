April 20 WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG :

* WCM acquires office property in Berlin-Mitte

* Net purchase price totals 22.0 million euros ($24 million) or around 2,290 euros per sqm

* Closing of transaction is expected in August 2015

* Acquisition increases WCM AG's real estate holdings to more than 100 million euros

* Conclusion of commercial real estate transaction announced in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)