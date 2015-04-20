UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 SVG Capital Plc :
* Iglo sale values SVG Capital's gross holding in Iglo Group at about 61 mln stg, a 3 mln stg (2p per share) uplift to Jan. 31 gross valuation of group of 58 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.