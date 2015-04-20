BRIEF-Animoca Brands Corp signs publishing agreement
Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc.
April 20 Makheia Group SA :
* Reports FY net result after tax of 320,000 euros ($344,352), down 120,000 euros compared to FY 2013
* FY consolidated revenue 21.9 million euros, up 12.7 pct
* Sees significant increase in profitability in 2015
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
To raise up to $5.5 million comprising A$3.5 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors