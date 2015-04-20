UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt AG :
* Proposes dividend of 2.00 euros per share plus a special dividend of 2.00 euros per share
* FY revenue 735.3 million euros ($791 million) versus 985.0 million euros year ago
* FY profit before tax 23.2 million euros versus 43.0 million euros year ago
* FY net income of 19.9 million euros versus 34.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.