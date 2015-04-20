BRIEF-Mesoblast raises US$40 million
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10
April 20 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Says the administration of NKG2D to first patient in the phase I study resulted in no adverse short-term effects
* No short-term toxicity following a non tumor targeting was observed so far in the first patient after administration of a single dose of NKG2D car T-cell
* Staggered inclusion of two additional patients is planned after a 30-day follow-up period of the initial patient
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.