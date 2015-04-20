April 20 Genticel SA :

* Presents promising results of a new in vivo pharmacology study on its phase 2 therapeutic vaccine candidate ProCervix (GTl001)

* Results of this study indicate that ProCervix has the potential to eradicate HPV 16 infections while providing protection against future HPV 18 infections, and vice versa

* Results will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2015 in Philadelphia

