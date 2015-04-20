BRIEF-Mesoblast raises US$40 million
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Genticel SA :
* Presents promising results of a new in vivo pharmacology study on its phase 2 therapeutic vaccine candidate ProCervix (GTl001)
* Results of this study indicate that ProCervix has the potential to eradicate HPV 16 infections while providing protection against future HPV 18 infections, and vice versa
* Results will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2015 in Philadelphia
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.