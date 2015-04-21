April 21 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* Audited summary financial statements for the 2015 financial period

* Improvement in gross profit margin from 17.5 pct to 17.8 pct of turnover

* Headline earnings per share up 28 pct on last year

* Adopting a cautious approach to expansion during 2015 financial year, to ensure that all new space will drive

* Economic outlook remains challenging, exacerbated by national electricity crisis and uncertainties in global economy

* Leadership from across society is required in tackling these challenges and in defeating other threats such as worrying recent outbreak of xenophobic violence

