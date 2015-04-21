Shares cut losses but UK Parliament incident grabs attention - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
April 21 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Acquires technologies and employees from Grenzebach Automation GmbH in the areas of AGVs and logistics robots Source text - bit.ly/1bfvfRi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling dips after "firearms incident" near UK parliament (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)