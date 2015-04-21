PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 LSR Group :
* Says sent batch of bricks to Finland in April and is planning to increase export volume
* Says the company is going to supply bricks to Baltic countries in nearest future
* Says total amount of export deliveries within first half of year is going to be about 10 million standard bricks Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.