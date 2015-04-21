April 21 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

* Firm intention by Steinhoff to acquire remaining issued share capital of JD Group, and a de-listing of JDG

* Steinhoff has made an offer to acquire entire issued ordinary share capital of JD Group

* Steinhoff proposes to fund offer consideration in cash from its own resources

* Offers will comprise a cash consideration of r34.00 per remaining share translating to a maximum aggregate consideration of r1,193,790,218

* Following implementation of scheme or substitute offer as case may be, JD Group will be de-listed from securities exchange operated by JSE