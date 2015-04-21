BRIEF-ZTE Corp says agreement with DOJ has become effective upon approval by court
* Updated information in relation to the export restrictions by the United States Department Of Commerce
April 21 Aufeminin :
* Announces sale of its subsidiary Smart Adserver to private equity firm Cathay Capital
* Sale price is 37 million euros ($39.81 million)
* This sale is part of Aufeminin strategy to focus on its digital publishing activities and on reach-based marketing of its communities Source text: bit.ly/1bg0wU6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Updated information in relation to the export restrictions by the United States Department Of Commerce
* "We believe valuation lacks real world credibility" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: