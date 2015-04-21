April 21 Aufeminin :

* Announces sale of its subsidiary Smart Adserver to private equity firm Cathay Capital

* Sale price is 37 million euros ($39.81 million)

* This sale is part of Aufeminin strategy to focus on its digital publishing activities and on reach-based marketing of its communities Source text: bit.ly/1bg0wU6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)