Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 Temenos Group AG :
* IFRS revenue for Q1 was $102.0 million and non-ifrs revenue was $104.3 million, down from $109.6 million in Q1 last year, representing an absolute decrease of 4.8 percent and a 0.5 percent increase in constant currency
* IFRS EBIT decreased from $17.3 million in Q1 2014 to $4.0 million in Q1 2015 with a margin of 4 percent, largely due to the two acquisitions in quarter
* Strong start to Q2 and full year 2015 guidance reconfirmed Source text - bit.ly/1Hr7ulF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order