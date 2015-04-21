BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Almirall SA :
* Says reorganization process in research and development team will affect 59 people, minus 9 workers than previously announced
* Restructure process due concurrency and productive causes
* Says it will also execute social plan to support affected people Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.