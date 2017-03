April 21 GAM Holding AG :

* Says Assets under Management in Investment Management, as of March 31 amounted to 73.7 billion Swiss francs ($76.97 billion), compared to 76.1 billion Swiss francs at end of December 2014

* Group has assets under management of 123.3 billion Swiss francs as of March 31