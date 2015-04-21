April 21 Innofactor Plc :

* Q1 net sales 11.27 million euros ($12 million) versus 10.72 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* Net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2015 is estimated to increase from 2014, during which the net sales were 44.1 million euros and operating margin was 4.1 million euros

