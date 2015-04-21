Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 Noemalife SpA :
* Starts project Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Pathology Services in cooperation with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
* Initial value of the deal is 450,000 euros ($482,310)
* Duration of contract is five years
* Projects consists of centralized management of all diagnostic procedures in laboratories in Leeds Teaching Hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order