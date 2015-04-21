April 21 Noemalife SpA :

* Starts project Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Pathology Services in cooperation with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

* Initial value of the deal is 450,000 euros ($482,310)

* Duration of contract is five years

* Projects consists of centralized management of all diagnostic procedures in laboratories in Leeds Teaching Hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)