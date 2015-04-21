BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Transgene SA :
* Presents new pre-clinical data at AACR on the combination of TG4010 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and TG3003, an anti-CD115 monoclonal antibody
* New pre-clinical data support potential combinations of TG4010 and immune checkpoint inhibitors
* Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIS) targeting CTLA4 and PD-1 represent a major advance in treating several forms of cancer
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.