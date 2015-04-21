April 21 Transgene SA :

* Presents new pre-clinical data at AACR on the combination of TG4010 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and TG3003, an anti-CD115 monoclonal antibody

* New pre-clinical data support potential combinations of TG4010 and immune checkpoint inhibitors

* Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIS) targeting CTLA4 and PD-1 represent a major advance in treating several forms of cancer

