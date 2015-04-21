April 21 Efore Plc

* Q1 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.17 million) versus 19.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.7 million euros versus loss 0.6 euros million year ago

* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2015 to be 86 million to 96 million euros

* Sees 2015 results from operating activities without one-time items to be 2 million to 5 million euros

