Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 6.8 million euros ($7.28 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 0.4 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates 2015 revenue to grow significantly from 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order