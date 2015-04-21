April 21 Carpetright Plc

* Full year pre-tax profits to be ahead of current market expectations

* Expects underlying pre-tax profit for year ending 2 May 2015 will be around 13 mln stg

* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 250 basis points ahead of prior year

* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 130 basis points below prior year

* Like-For-Like sales in rest of europe (Netherlands, Belgium And Republic Of Ireland) increased by 2.4 pct

* Well positioned to continue to grow market share and profitability