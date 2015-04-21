April 21 Carpetright Plc
* Full year pre-tax profits to be ahead of current market
expectations
* Expects underlying pre-tax profit for year ending 2 May
2015 will be around 13 mln stg
* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 250
basis points ahead of prior year
* Full year gross profit margin expected to be around 130
basis points below prior year
* Like-For-Like sales in rest of europe (Netherlands,
Belgium And Republic Of Ireland) increased by 2.4 pct
* Well positioned to continue to grow market share and
profitability
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)