April 21 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Notes conclusion of Polish regulatory investigation into fees

* Provident Polska remains on track to introduce new product and fee structure for new contracts by 1 August, 2015

* New structure has been tailored to customers' preferences and allows them to choose between three product packages

* Expects there will be no material financial impact on company in introducing new structure

* Company disagrees with Uokik's decision and submitted its appeal in January, 2014