April 21 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG
* Pre-placement of 1,353,543 new shares successfully
concluded
* Order book was over-subscribed at subscription and offer
price
* Gross proceeds of 54.1 million euros ($57.71 million)
raised in pre-placement
* Subscription and offer price of new shares determined at
40 euros per share
* Remaining up to 646,457 new shares of capital increase can
be subscribed in subscription and offer period, which will
commence on April 22 and is expected to end on May 6
* Assuming issue of all 2,000,000 new shares in course of
offering, UBM would receive total net proceeds from this capital
increase of about 76.3 million euros
($1 = 0.9374 euros)
