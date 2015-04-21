April 21 BG Group Plc :
* Revises format of financial disclosures
* Revisions form part of an initiative that commenced in
2014 to further enhance, simplify and improve transparency
* Revisions reflect promotion of earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and return on
average capital employed (ROACE)
* They also reflect growing importance of Brazil and
Australia on group's performance
* EBITDA will be given equal prominence to (EBIT) and
together they will replace group's previous performance
indicator total operating profit.
* New EBITDA margin metric, LNG shipping & marketing EBITDA
margin per delivered tonne, will be reported within LNG shipping
& marketing segment
* Provision of sales volumes will enable users to reconcile
group's reported oil, liquid and gas price realisations which
are derived from sold rather than produced volumes
* Disclosure of E&P 'sales volumes' by product will be
introduced
