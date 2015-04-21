April 21 BG Group Plc :

* Revises format of financial disclosures

* Revisions form part of an initiative that commenced in 2014 to further enhance, simplify and improve transparency

* Revisions reflect promotion of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and return on average capital employed (ROACE)

* They also reflect growing importance of Brazil and Australia on group's performance

* EBITDA will be given equal prominence to (EBIT) and together they will replace group's previous performance indicator total operating profit.

* New EBITDA margin metric, LNG shipping & marketing EBITDA margin per delivered tonne, will be reported within LNG shipping & marketing segment

* Provision of sales volumes will enable users to reconcile group's reported oil, liquid and gas price realisations which are derived from sold rather than produced volumes

* Disclosure of E&P 'sales volumes' by product will be introduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)