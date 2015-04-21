Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 Anoto Group Ab
* Pen Generations Inc. places a new order for digital pens to interactive educational multimedia in Korea
* Says net margin on order is SEK 2 million
* Order is for 50,000 digital pens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order